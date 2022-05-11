Viking Masek Packaging Technologies, a leading manufacturer of automated packaging systems, was named a 2022 Top Workplace by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel for the second year in a row.

This is the thirteenth year that the Journal Sentinel has published its list of top workplaces, and the second consecutive year that Viking Masek has participated and been awarded. The award was given to 146 companies in southeastern Wisconsin.

The Top Workplaces list is compiled based on anonymous employee engagement surveys administered by Energage, a cultural technology company. The survey measures 15 unique culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization.

Viking Masek’s overall survey results showed 72% of employees are engaged, which is 11% higher than benchmark.

“Our employees’ dedication and commitment to the core values this company was founded upon allows us to grow and excel as an industry leader. Our employees work tirelessly, sacrificing valuable time with their families. In return, we are very selective in our hiring process to ensure that all our staff is fully committed to our cultural values by contributing every day to maintain the integrity of our company. Our employees invest in us, we do everything we can to invest in them.” Robb Leonhard, President.



Viking Masek scored well above its peers in the following areas:

Management. Managers help team members learn and grow.

Meetings. When we gather together at Viking Masek, employees feel it’s a good use of their time.

Concerns. Managers genuinely care about the concerns of their team members.

Driven employees, teamwork, and a relaxed, fun culture were also highly rated. Overall, employees feel genuinely appreciated at Viking Masek.

“The accomplishment of being chosen two years in a row is a reflection of our employees. Our culture, employee engagement, core values and work ethic are practiced by all of them. As a result, the workplace becomes a place where the people feel that they have a voice and use it in a constructive and positive fashion. We have them to thank for our success.” Scott Miller, VP of Product and Technology and Co-Owner.

“We genuinely have employees that care about the business. Being named the top workplace for the second year in a row truly exemplifies the commitment and passion our members have for their craft and our organization.” COO, Ty Weinhold.

To meet the increasing demands for their packaging automation solutions, Viking Masek’s workforce has grown by nearly 30% in the last year alone.

Remarkably, we’ve been fortunate to retain highly talented members, including many who have been with the company for over 5 years and have been a vital part of the company’s success. As we look to the future, our greatest assets remain to be our employees and our customers.” Ty Weinhold, COO.

To accommodate their growing workforce, Viking Masek completed a major expansion of their US headquarters in late 2021 that added 36+ new workspaces.

About Viking Masek

Viking Masek manufactures, sells, and services fully automated packaging lines for food and non-food markets. From coffee to crackers to cannabis and everything in between, Viking Masek packaging lines have been the backbone of successful business operations for decades. With its solar-powered manufacturing facility located in Oostburg, WI, Viking Masek serves the packaging equipment needs of local, national, and international clients.