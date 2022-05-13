Flexo Wash introduced its latest Laser Anilox Cleaner, the FW 850 Laser Anilox Cleaner, specifically developed for narrow web clients. The cleaner was designed for printers with wastewater challenges.

According to the company, “Laser cleaning is a modern, effective and sustainable cleaning system for aniloxes. With a quick cleaning time, your aniloxes will be deep cleaned, with minimal effort and reduced downtime.”

FW 850 series models can reportedly clean up to two narrow web rolls in one cleaning cycle. The FW 850 Laser Anilox Cleaner can be installed without requiring water supply, drain or safety equipment. Additionally, the company says that the cleaner is sustainable as well as being waste-free with no liquid handling or consumption.

DETAILS:

1-2 aniloxes per wash*

Max diameter: 180 mm (7”)

Max cleaning length: 700 mm (27.6”)

Max weight per anilox: 50 kg (110lbs)

As anilox technologies have evolved to thinner cell walls, higher line screens and tougher inks, Flexo Wash cleaning technology has adapted to these modern advancements. The company says its safe and gentle cleaning method means that users can both deep clean the rolls and wash them on a daily basis. Flexo Wash's focus on the high protection of these delicate and expensive aniloxes is reportedly the driving force in developing the latest laser technology.