Attendees at this year’s Global Pouch Forum will be in for a treat as we use the event’s 25th anniversary to explore the history and evolution of the pouch.

There are plenty of arguments to be made for when the first pouch made its debut to the packaging arena. Many would say that the first “official” pouch was invented in 1962 by Louis Doyen, CEO of French machinery manufacturer, Thimonnier, with the Doypack pouch. Others might say that it actually began in the 1950s with packaging for condiments like ketchup or other consumables like cheeses. Still others, such as myself, only think came into existence when brands like Capri-Sun and Big League Chew popularized them in the 1980s.

No matter where you fall in the debate of when pouches officially began, the story of how pouches came to be is a fascinating one. As you can find later in this May issue, Kristin Joker delved deeply into the history of the pouch to craft a timeline of the major events in its evolution. There are a lot of interesting facts that came out of her research, such as the packets we so commonly associate with ketchup were actually initially designed for soy sauce.

And you know what? She and I would both love to talk to you about everything pouch related at this year’s Global Pouch Forum, June 7-9 at the Hyatt Regency O’Hare in Rosemont, Ill. It’s going to be a great party, and I mean that literally. This will be our 25th anniversary, so we’re celebrating the oldest flexible packaging event with style.

We’re kicking off the party with keynote speaker Todd Maute of CBX, who’ll give a brief history lesson on private labels and how they’ve changed and are currently evolving. We’ll have an update on the state of the flexible packaging industry from Alison Keane, as well as a number of CPG speakers sharing how they’re integrating pouches into their brands.

Of course, everyone from BNP Media’s Packaging Group will be there, and we’re going to be putting on a retrospective of the pouch where we’ll go into greater detail about the research Kristin did about the pouch.

If you haven’t already, go to GlobalPouchForum.com to see everything that we have to offer at this year’s show and register for the event. I look forward to seeing you there!

