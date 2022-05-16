Al Pulsinelli, senior process engineer at Dart Container Corp and Shawn Oetjen, technical continuous improvement manager at AWT Labels & Packaging, both well-versed in FTA’s goings-on, have joined the Boards. “I am so honored to join the FTA and FFTA Boards. It is FTA’s influence and rich resources that have fueled my interest and participation in the industry as well as my motivation (as an FTA evangelist) to enlist as many willing candidates to learn the Association’s methodology and listen to collaborative programs,” Pulsinelli remarked.

“The FTA played a significant role triggering my intrigue with the flexographic industry, more than 20 years ago,” added Oetjen. “I look forward to working with the Boards and giving back to this great organization by contributing to the growth and success of the flexographic community, with a focus on the technical aspects of the process.”

FQC Executive Committee Chair Jean Engelke, having completed her two-year term as FFTA Board Chair, transitions into an advisory role as Immediate Past FFTA Board Chair. Laura Wright, CEO of CSW Inc, is the new FFTA Board Chair, after spending two years as FFTA Board Chair-Elect. And Bob Coomes, graphics, prepress and print quality leader at Plastic Packaging Technologies LLC, has accepted the position of FFTA Board Chair-Elect.

“I’m honored and appreciative of the opportunity to serve as FFTA Board Chair for the next couple of years. This will be an interesting and exciting time for FTA as it undergoes a transition in leadership from our fearless and dedicated President, Mark Cisternino, to a new industry leader, yet to be determined,” said Wright. “I have loved working with Mark and the staff at FTA as well as all the other volunteers that keep the association running. This is a truly innovative group and I look forward to helping maintain an active, healthy and member-focused association.”

Rotating off the Boards are Immediate Past FTA Board Chair Johnny Dye, director of printing technology at Accredo Packaging and FTA Vice Chair, Printers/Converters/CPCs Kim Madigan, director of corporate color management at Smyth Companies. Taking Madigan’s vice chair position is Dan Blackburn, senior engineer global packaging graphics leader at Kimberly-Clark Corp.

“My time on the Boards was one of the best opportunities I have had,” said Madigan. “The opportunity to help lead the direction, support new initiatives and learn new things about the many facets of our industry and the FTA team that supports this organization has been awesome.”

Unchanged among the FTA Board of Directors and FFTA Board of Trustees are:

Doug Bartlett, business development manager at All Printing Resources

FTA President Mark Cisternino

Jeff Dietz, president of Kolbus America/Hycorr (FTA Vice Chair, Suppliers)

Keith Nagle, sales manager at MPS North America (FTA/FFTA Treasurer)

Ron Premo, pressroom and prepress manager at Printpack (FFTA Vice Chair, Solicitations)

Geoff Roznak, principal at Further North LLC (FFTA Vice Chair, Project Evaluations)

Jennye Scott, VP global creative services at Berry Global (FTA Board Chair)

Kristen Shields, president of Graymills Corp (FFTA Vice Chair, Scholarships)

Paul Teachout, business development manager, narrow web at Anderson & Vreeland (FTA Board Chair-Elect)

Sean Teufler, director of product support at Miraclon Corp (FTA Vice Chair, Education)

Dale Walbert, prepress manager at Inovar Packaging Group “I’m excited to welcome Al and Shawn to our already invigorated industry leadership,” said Cisternino. “The Boards’ steadfast governance provided to our management team during unprecedented times helped the organization stay on course and continue to deliver excellent value to the FTA membership in very unique ways.”