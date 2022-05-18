Eco-Products announced the introduction of a new compostable wrap designed for swaddling sandwiches, snacks and more.

The new wrap is made from wax paper, is ASTM D6868 compliant and is certified by the Biodegradable Products Institute (BPI) as compostable in commercial facilities. It works as a basket liner, food wrap or as a scale or pick-up sheet.

“These wraps are both stylish and functional, making them ideal for foodservice providers offering carryout and delivery,” says Nicole Tariku, director of marketing for Eco-Products. “They also are sustainable, simplifying cleanup because both the wrap and any leftover food can be tossed into the compost bin.”

Jointly developed with Eco-Products’ parent company, Novolex, the new wrap aims to offer a number of benefits:

Works with both hot and cold snacks and sandwiches

Made from renewable resources

Grease- and moisture-resistant

ASTM D6868 compliant and BPI-certified compostable in commercial compost facilities only

Features print on the wrap that includes the Eco-Products and BPI logos, assuring customers that the product is made from sustainable materials and can be to put into the compost bin after use.

“Creating this new wrap demonstrates our commitment to developing compostable products across the Novolex line,” says Adrianne Tipton, PhD, chief technology officer of Novolex. “We’re seeing increased demand for more sustainable products, so we want to provide as many options as possible.”