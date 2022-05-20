Dole introduces its new DOLE® Sheet Pan Meal Starter Kits in select markets across the eastern and southeastern United States. The kits represent the industry's first new fresh vegetable product line catering to the growing sheet pan meal trend and fulfill growing consumer need for easy, single-pan meal options within the value-added vegetable category.

Available in three flavor varieties, DOLE Sheet Pan Meal Starter Kits combine fresh, ready-to-roast vegetables with seasoning, which can be used for both the vegetables and a favorite added protein such as chicken, seafood or tofu. When mixed and cooked on a conventional sheet pan, the ingredients combine to create a restaurant-quality meal in minutes for a family of four, with only one dish to clean-up.

"Dole strives to always be at the forefront of food and culinary trends that can drive product innovation and exploration in the kitchen," said Dole Food Company Senior director of product innovation Shannon Yamada. "Our new Sheet Pan Meal Starter Kits are the culmination of considerable research and trend analysis and allow us to deliver on exactly what consumers are looking for – great-tasting, convenient, one-pan healthy meal solutions. In addition to farm fresh DOLE vegetables, consumers may add their favorite protein along with the delicious seasoning to easily create a personalized one-pan masterpiece for the family."

Sheet pan meals have risen in popularity over the past few years. According to Pinterest trend data, searches for "sheet pan dinners" more than doubled over the last 12 months as consumers searched for convenient ways to satisfy healthy meal cravings during the pandemic. Google searches for "sheet pan dinner" recipes have increased by more than 500% in the last five years, peaking in Q1 2021. There are currently more than 137 million results for "sheet pan dinners" on Google, consisting of primarily preparation techniques and recipes, including over 5,800 sheet pan meal options on Allrecipes.com alone.

According to Yamada, Dole leveraged its category leadership in salad kits to develop popular flavors that are validated through market research to deliver a flavorful meal experience. "Our new line adds three unique products that disrupt the refrigerated vegetable aisle," she explained. "DOLE Sheet Pan Meal Starter Kits provide a fresh, flavorful solution for busy consumers who want to make healthy eating simple and enjoyable."

The DOLE Sheet Pan Meal Starter Kit line evolved through extensive product development in Dole's research and testing environment. Through this process, specific ingredients, spices and flavors were tested by culinary experts.