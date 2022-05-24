Kenneth Fox has joined Monadnock Paper Mills Inc as vice president of human resources. “We are pleased to welcome Ken to the Monadnock team,” says Richard Verney, chairman and chief executive of Monadnock. “He brings a wealth of strategic, functional and operational experience to his new role of providing leadership in the planning and implementation of quality and safety-based integrated human resources programs.”

Fox previously held senior level positions with the United States Air Force National Guard, Sappi North America and Madison Paper in a support role for the international company Myllykoski. He will assume his role effective immediately.