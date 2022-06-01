Innovia Films announced the opening of a new 6.2-meter multi-layer co-extrusion line at its site in Plock, Poland, dedicated to manufacturing low-density polyolefin shrink film for shrink sleeve labels and tamper-evident applications.

The film forms the basis to produce sustainable floatable shrink sleeves, which facilitates easy separation of labels from PET, HDPE and PP bottles and containers in the recycling process to allow bottle-to-bottle circularity.

"The new capacities will allow us to supply label and sleeve converters with high-quality floatable shrink sleeve material that has the potential to revolutionize the market and the way packaging is decorated to move towards more sustainable choices," says Simon Huber, managing director, Innovia UK and Poland.

Innovia will market the film under the brand RayoFloat. RayoFloat APO is a clear, uncoated shrink, glossy film, scuff resistant and printable with a controlled TD shrinkage up to 70%. RayoFloat is endorsed by the European PET Bottle Platform EPBP, however, this film is designed for use on a variety of HDPE and PP containers too.