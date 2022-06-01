Industrial Labeling Systems (ILS), a print and apply labeling specialist, says it is seeing strong demand for its FlexWipe pallet labeling systems.

The company says the combination of a small footprint, fast operation and market-leading safety standards together with the ability to work across a wide variety of temperatures down to -28°C have revolutionized pallet labeling.

FlexWipe pallet labeling system features built around two independent, motorized arms which can move both horizontally and vertically. It is capable of operating in ultra-cold climates and works on a variety of pallet surfaces such as uneven and rough.

"In the competitive chilled and frozen products sector, manufacturers are looking for a reliable pallet labeling system that can maintain throughput to meet the often-demanding requirements of the supply chain," says Denis Brett, managing director at ILS.

By using specialist sensor technology with pulse encoders inside the controlling stepper monitor, every unit automatically stops and pivots itself away if it senses a foreign object or person in possible trap points. This removes the need for cumbersome cages and safety coverings.