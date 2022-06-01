Epson America, Inc. has introduced the SurePress L-4733AW, a water-based resin ink, and SurePress L-6534VW orange ink digital label presses.

The company says these two new additions to the SurePress line offer higher print quality, consistency, flexibility and value for label converters, specialty printers and vertical manufacturers.

"Label converters and specialty printers are looking for solutions that are simple and cost effective to operate and maintain and can deliver on stable, predictable production," says Mike Pruitt, senior product manager of Epson America.

The L-4733AW is designed to deliver accurate spot colors and gradients required for brand quality color prime labels and packaging. L-4733AW supports a range of substrates, including off the shelf flexo materials. Its ink meets the latest safety standards and regulations, such as REACH, and was built to deliver high-quality images for converters focusing on food and beverage and health and beauty labels.

The SurePress L-6534VW with orange ink uses CMYK with standard high-opacity white ink plus orange to widen the color gamut using the minimum colors required. It has 92% Pantone coverage certification within Delta E of 1.5,1.

The SurePress L-4733AW and L-6534VW will be available in June 2022.