Hilex, a Novolex brand, announced the launch of RollStar EZ Open Produce Bags designed to solve a vexing problem for shoppers: How to open a produce bag with sides that “stick” together?

The new bags use a proprietary recipe intended to make them easy to open, simplifying life in the fresh fruit and vegetable department. The bags come in a wide variety of sizes and gauges, including versions certified as compostable by the Biodegradable Products Institute (BPI).

“As shoppers, we’ve all struggled to open produce bags, rubbing the end of the bag between our thumb and fingers, hoping the two sides will separate and the bag will open,” says Harry Wilfong, manager of Technology – Flexible Poly for Novolex. “RollStar EZ Open Produce Bags solve this frustration. It’s amazing just how simple and easy it is to open these bags and place produce inside.”

RollStar EZ Open Produce Bags come in different gauges and sizes for fruits and vegetables. Also available are RollStar bags designed for meat, fresh seafood and bakery items. The RollStar compact dispenser makes it simple for shoppers to take one bag at a time, reducing waste by ensuring they take only the bags they need.

In addition to being easier to open, the new bags offer a number of other key features: