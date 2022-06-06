Sun Chemical announced the launch of SunConnect, the latest complementary solution to SunColorBox designed for the flexo corrugated printing market.

The company says SunConnect is an accurate and digital color communication tool enabling converters to communicate color match requests and quality control data on press directly from a smartphone, tablet or desktop. These applications and services aim to support packaging printers and converters to produce brand colors consistently, anywhere in the world, within a fully optimized digital process.

The SunConnect app assists press operators in controlling colors based on digital data while helping production managers to identify opportunities for improvement and confirm production quality.

"We are thrilled to announce the launch of SunConnect for the flexo corrugated printing market and to continue to expand our digital color management portfolio," says Mehran Yazdani, president, global packaging materials and advanced materials, Sun Chemical. Yazdani adds, "We hope that SunConnect can provide a breakthrough for flexo water-based packaging printing companies looking for a user-friendly, entry-level color management solution."