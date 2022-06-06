Komori announced that family-owned commercial printer Spectra Print, based in Stevens Point, Wis., has purchased an eight-color Komori Lithrone G40 advance perfector with LED-UV. Spectra Print creates, designs and produces printed materials that range from direct mail pieces to complex packaging.

"We are excited about our new Komori press for so many reasons, particularly the perfecting capability," says Eric Hofmeister, president of Spectra Print. "The change from a straight single sided non perfecting workflow to single pass two sided perfecting makes it possible to produce our two sided print jobs about 2.5 times faster, significantly shortening our turnaround times. Additionally, we will be able to produce so much more on this press with the same amount of labor and offer more capacity to our customers all because of the advancements that this press offers."

Given the current paper shortage commercial printers are experiencing, Spectra Print expects to save additional time and money with the sustainability features of the new press. It is a design to save energy and resources and reduce volatile organic compounds (VOCs) released in the process.

"After years of working with Komori, we have operational data that shows how well these presses perform and for how long and it is such a tribute to their engineering," says Hofmeister. "I give Komori an extremely high recommendation based on our past experience and we have no doubt that we are going to be very happy with this new press going forward."