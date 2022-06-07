The Kellogg Company announced new, limited-time Pringles Wavy Chipotle Ranch, a pairing of chipotle heat and zesty flavor. Whether snackers are craving the spicy and simultaneously sweet taste of Pringles Wavy Chipotle Ranch while road tripping, backyard barbequing or pool lounging, these new crisps pack the flavor for any summer outing.

"We're always listening to what our fans crave and pride ourselves on delivering insanely accurate flavor combinations in a single crisp," said Mauricio Jenkins, U.S. marketing lead for Pringles. "These new crisps boast the perfect balance of spicy and sweet with flavor first and heat second, all while providing Pringles Ranch devotees and snackers alike with a new way to experience this classic bite."

Pringles Wavy Chipotle Ranch will be available for a limited time only at Walgreens stores nationwide beginning in late May, while supplies last.