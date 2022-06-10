Amcor unveiled a product rebrand designed to give customers a clearer, holistic view of its growing portfolio of more sustainable packaging solutions. The aim of the marketing effort is to provide customers with greater visibility and transparency of Amcor's product portfolio.

The redesign of Amcor's product portfolio highlights three key differentiating benefits for customers: solutions in more sustainable packaging, product functionality and differentiated solutions for high-growth market segments, and performance characteristics across a range of material options.

"Amcor is unique in its ability to provide customers with an unparalleled offering of packaging solutions on a global scale," says Peter Konieczny, Amcor's chief commercial officer. "Our customers require packaging that meets their needs in terms of functionality and performance, with a broad choice of high-performing material options and that delivers outstanding sustainability benefits. Our rebranding design makes it easy for customers to find the best packaging solution to grow and strengthen their brand."