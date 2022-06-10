Videojet Technologies, a provider of marking and coding solutions, and Loftware, a provider of enterprise labeling and artwork management solutions, announced a strategic partnership to enable customers to drive all their printing devices from an all-in-one, digital solution, with coverage ranging from marking and coding production devices to supply chain thermal printers.

The partnership aims to offer organizations the ability to move forward in their automation journey without costly wholesale replacement of existing printer fleets. With Loftware Spectrum driving their devices, companies can reportedly eliminate their reliance on proprietary software typically provided by printer manufacturers. The goal is to offer a solution for companies that have struggled with multiple ways of driving marking and coding devices in an environment that is typically a heterogeneous mix of print technologies and associated software from different manufacturers.

“Looking for innovative ways to improve our customers’ operational efficiency and reduce production errors is what Videojet does every day for thousands of customers across the globe,” says Ondrej Kruk, president of Videojet. “All companies can benefit from the deep industry expertise and collaboration of the Videojet and Loftware teams. Combining Videojet’s superior performance and range of marking and coding technologies and Loftware Spectrum will offer companies a step-change in their digital automation journey by controlling a mix of both Videojet and other vendors’ devices.”

The Loftware Spectrum 4.6 release, available now, expands its Enterprise Labeling capabilities to include the ability to drive marking and coding devices. New operator dashboards combined with standard integration with business applications also eliminate unnecessary human touch from labeling, marking and coding operations. By ensuring the correct template and data are at each printer in both their own facilities and those of their contractors, organizations can avoid mistakes and inefficiencies from inconsistent manual interventions during product changeovers.

Through this collaboration, customers are able to implement, deploy, maintain and easily scale all their labeling, marking and coding operations across multiple plants from a unified platform. They also can eliminate the costly and time-consuming issues brought on by manual intervention and mislabeling on the production floor while benefitting from global oversight capabilities and enabling local autonomy.