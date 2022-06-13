New research from Transparency Market Research (TMR) found that the value of the global stand-up pouch market stood at $4.5 billion in 2021. The global market is expected to develop at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period, from 2022 to 2026. The sales forecast for stand-up pouches expects the market to surpass a valuation of $6.3 billion by 2026. The global stand-up pouch market is expected to expand as the beverage, food and healthcare industries flourish throughout the world. Furthermore, manufacturers and consumers are transitioning from conventional packaging solutions toward flexible packaging options like stand-up pouches due to their multiple advantages, according to the study.

TMR says that stand-up pouches are quite popular nowadays since they fit into today's practical lifestyle. The steadily growing intake of packaged and ready-to-eat food products, as well as increasing concerns and understanding about the use of sustainable stand-up pouch packaging, are all contributing toward the market's development.

Stand-up pouch manufacturers are using innovative digital printing solutions on stand-up pouches, which is likely to accentuate the company's strong brand name and enhance profitability, says TMR. Stand-up pouch benefits are utilized by companies since they boost visibility as well as differentiate their commodities from the competitors'. The market for stand-up pouches is likely to be propelled by the tremendous growth of e-commerce.

Key Findings of the Market Report

The capacity to prolong shelf life, better product safety and quality, and educate the consumer about the product's constituents is a significant priority during R&D of innovative packaging technologies. Several manufacturers are expected to incorporate stand-up pouches into their products due to benefits they offer. Besides, the fact that they all include aspects that are in line with changing customer preferences is expected to drive the Future market demand for stand-up pouches. As a result, the global stand-up pouch market is predicted to have a mainly favorable outlook throughout the forecast period.

Frozen food consumption has been increasing throughout the world, owing to millennials' evolving eating and cooking habits. Frozen food is uncooked or partially cooked food that has been put together in a packet. Stand-up pouches are ideal for storing a variety of frozen food items as they have excellent barrier qualities, functional and convenient features and improved aesthetics. The market for stand-up pouches is projected to be driven by this aspect.

When compared to other existing packaging styles, stand-up pouches provide various advantages to packers and merchants devising e-commerce strategies. Due to its strong barrier qualities, stand-up pouches store items safely throughout transit. In addition, stand-up pouches save money on shipping and distribution.

Global Stand-Up Pouches Market: Growth Drivers