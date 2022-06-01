EFI announced that the Nozomi 18000+ LED single-pass printer is now commercially available worldwide for point of sale and display graphics.

The 71-inch (1.8-meter) wide printer runs three to five times faster than all other scanning head printers, according to EFI. It is reportedly the first single-pass ultra-high-speed digital printer designed and is built for the sign and display graphics market.

The Nozomi 18000+ LED printer is designed to deliver high-end output of direct-to-board corrugated packaging production on a wide range of media in bulk quantities. The printer is capable of printing on synthetic media and paper-based materials at a speed of up to 1,000 sheets or boards per hour. It delivers a wide color gamut with up to seven colors with CMYK plus optional white, orange and violet inks.

"The EFI Nozomi 18000+ LED not only meets productivity needs of a world that’s moving faster than ever, it also represents the future of digital printing for the sign and display graphics market. With turbocharged throughput and unmatched versatility, our signage and graphics customers can stay ahead of their competition and increase their capacity to meet market demands that will experience accelerated growth in coming years," says Todd Zimmerman, vice president and general manager of display graphics, EFI Inkjet.