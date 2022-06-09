Schaeffler has launched a new FAG split cylindrical roller bearing housed assembly as part of the ongoing expansion of its portfolio of split roller bearings and mounted products.

The company says the FAG cylindrical roller bearing cartridge and housing are self-aligning, which means it can externally accommodate up to ±3° of misalignment. The bearing assembly features rolling elements as well as inner and outer races made from through-hardened steel, high carbon chrome low alloy steel that provides load-bearing strength and wear characteristics as well as withstand impact load conditions.

All FAG split cylindrical roller bearings are available in 17/16 to 16 inch and 40 to 300 metric sizes. Also, they accommodate larger sizes (up to 32 in.) and special designs. These bearings are available in fixed and floating versions.

"Bearing replacement, while necessary, stops machines in their tracks," says Rob Schoenherr, Schaeffler Americas senior product manager for mounted products. Schoenherr adds, "By eliminating many of the steps involved in replacing traditional solid bearings, FAG split cylindrical roller bearings can quickly pay for themselves — many times over."

FAG split cylindrical roller bearings are manufactured in the USA.