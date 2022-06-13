A new report by Astute Analytica finds that the Global Spout Pouch market was valued at $21,784.2 million in 2021 and is forecasted to reach $40,266.7 million by 2030. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period 2022-2030. In terms of revenue, the global spout pouch market is anticipated to reach 2,80,080 million units by 2030 from 1,48,012 million units in 2021, registering a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.

Factors such as a rise in demand for safer packaging solution and increasing adoption in food and beverage and pharma sector is driving the growth in the global spout pouch market over the forecast period, according to Astute Analytica. Improvement in economic conditions, along with an increase in health concerns, and strict environmental protection guidelines have led to an increase in the usage of lightweight packaging option such as spout pouch. Moreover, adoption of innovative packaging technologies and solutions creates a lucrative growth opportunity in the market. Spout pouches serve as an excellent cost-effective alternative to many products once limited to rigid packaging like rigid plastics, glass or metal packaging. However, recycling and environmental concern of spout pouches restricts the market growth.

Market Insights

On the basis of product segment, beverages hold the largest market share 2021. Whereas, the energy drinks segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period 2022-2030.

In terms of component, the cap segment dominated the spout pouch market and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period as the caps allow the end user to re-cap the product.