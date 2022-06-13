A new report by Astute Analytica finds that the Global Spout Pouch market was valued at $21,784.2 million in 2021 and is forecasted to reach $40,266.7 million by 2030. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period 2022-2030. In terms of revenue, the global spout pouch market is anticipated to reach 2,80,080 million units by 2030 from 1,48,012 million units in 2021, registering a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.
Factors such as a rise in demand for safer packaging solution and increasing adoption in food and beverage and pharma sector is driving the growth in the global spout pouch market over the forecast period, according to Astute Analytica. Improvement in economic conditions, along with an increase in health concerns, and strict environmental protection guidelines have led to an increase in the usage of lightweight packaging option such as spout pouch. Moreover, adoption of innovative packaging technologies and solutions creates a lucrative growth opportunity in the market. Spout pouches serve as an excellent cost-effective alternative to many products once limited to rigid packaging like rigid plastics, glass or metal packaging. However, recycling and environmental concern of spout pouches restricts the market growth.
Market Insights
- On the basis of product segment, beverages hold the largest market share 2021. Whereas, the energy drinks segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period 2022-2030.
- In terms of component, the cap segment dominated the spout pouch market and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period as the caps allow the end user to re-cap the product.
- By pouch size, the pouches with a capacity of less than 200 ml dominated the market in 2021. Whereas, the 200 to 500 ml pouches are anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
- In terms of spout pouch material, the plastic segment holds the largest share in spout pouch market in 2021 as they are extremely light and easy to store or transport, especially when compared to other packaging solutions. Whereas, the aluminum segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period as they are anti-leak and provide an excellent moisture barrier.
- Based on closure type, the screw is dominating the spout pouch market with a market share of 41.8% in 2021 and has the highest CAGR from 2022-2030. The screw further provides assurance that the liquid product will not spill out even if the standup pouch itself topples over.
- In terms of end user, food and beverage holds the largest market share in 2021 owing to the demand for compact and lightweight packaging solutions. Whereas, the soaps and detergent segment is expected to project the highest CAGR over the forecast period.
- By region, Asia Pacific spout pouches market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.1% from 2022 to 2030. North America is the second-largest market for spout pouches. Moreover, the growing use of stand-up pouches in the food and beverage, healthcare, cosmetics and toiletries, oil & lubricants, and agricultural products industries is expected to propel the stand-up pouch market in Asia Pacific.