INX International Ink Co. and VerifyMe announced the launch of VerifyInk, a covert ink technology for continuous inkjet printers (CIJ). The solution is designed to provide brand owners time sensitive logistics, authentication, supply chain monitoring and data- rich consumer engagement features using smartphone-readable codes on products.

VerifyInk is designed to run on continuous inkjet printers. When used in combination with VerifyMe's patented reading devices, smartphone integration, dynamic serialization and cloud based authentication services, the CIJ VerifyInk solution will allow brands around the world to launch brand protection solutions.

"This inkjet technology represents both a significant new product development achievement and market opportunity for VerifyMe. CIJ printers are widely deployed around the world to mark billions of products across all markets including consumer goods, pharmaceuticals and food and beverage. Our new inkjet technology will allow brands to easily deploy a low cost high impact brand protection and consumer engagement capability using large volume flexo and web printing presses and infrastructure that often already exists in their supply chain," says Patrick White, chief executive officer at VerifyMe.