AE Global, a custom packaging design company and supply chain solutions provider, announced it has earned ISO 9001:2015 certification for its quality management system.

ISO 9001:2015 is a globally recognized quality management standard developed and published by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO). The certification is built on various quality management principles, including a strong focus on customers, involvement of high-level organization management, a process approach and an ongoing improvement of processes.

QMS Global issued AE Global’s ISO 9001:2015 certificate. AE Global’s certification scope includes management, supply, warehousing, distribution and related logistics services for standard and custom packaging solutions.

“Earning the ISO 9001:2015 certification is a testament to AE Global’s unwavering commitment to our process of developing innovative CPG packaging solutions and maintaining consistent quality for our customers,” says AE Global Managing Partner Mike Forenza. “While we cater to several industries, we are one of a select few packaging solutions providers supporting the cannabis space to earn an ISO 9001 certification.”