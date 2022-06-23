SunDance says it’s now offering clients virtually unlimited creativity and flexibility in designing pouch packaging for a wide variety of products.

The latest addition to the company's packaging plant, a Hudson Sharp Ares 400, accepts recycle-ready polyethylene, laminated films, bio-films and paper-like films. The ability to choose from an array of packaging film types and thicknesses enables SunDance clients to design a variety of pouches to meet virtually any product need.

Among the new pouches that can be created are pouches with a clear front and metallic back that displays pouch contents to excellent effect; a bottom-gusseted stand-up pouch with a clear front, clear bottom and white backing, for example; and a pouch with a backing that resembles Kraft paper for a retro or green look. Zippered pouches, resealable closers, inserted gusset, tamper-proof packaging and food-grade pouches are also popular options.

Crisp digital printing and vibrant colors enhance copy and imagery on the finished packaging. Digital printing also enables multiple SKUs and expiration dates, shorter production runs and print customization on the fly.

The company's newest

recently received a General Certificate of Conformity for compliance with federal Poison Prevention Packaging Act requirements.