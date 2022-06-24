How VpCI-372 Works

VpCI-372 from Cortec Corporation is a fast-drying, water-based, low-VOC acrylic peelable coating that provides corrosion protection in sheltered applications. It can be applied to metal surfaces by spray brush or dip. It dries quickly to a clear coat or can be tinted to match existing color schemes or provide easy identification of parts. When protection is no longer needed, the user can peel the coating off by hand and discard it as solid waste, allowing workers to keep the metal clean, dry and protected without having to expose themselves to solvents and paint removers.

When to Use VpCI-372

VpCI-372 should be used when packaging and other rust preventative coatings are not optimal. The following questions can be helpful in guiding the decision:

Does the shape of the metal make packaging difficult?

Would packaging removal at the end of preservation interrupt the workflow?

Do I need temporary protection rather than a permanent topcoat?

Do I want to be able to remove the coating without solvents or cleaners?

Will my component be exposed to light physical abrasion (e.g., gravel bouncing off the road)?

Do I have metal parts that need to be masked off?





Where to Use VpCI-372

VpCI-372 peelable coating can be used on equipment in transit, in storage and sometimes even in operation. For example, instead of applying greasy rust preventative to new parts shipped to the assembly plant, a manufacturer can spray the bare metal components with VpCI-372, which can be peeled off clean and dry when the end-user is ready to assemble the parts. Other applications include:

Threads, Splines, and Dynamic Profiles

VpCI-372E is an extra thick version of Cortec’s coating that can be painted on to protect threads, splines, machined areas or other metal surfaces with dynamic profiles.

Winter Equipment Storage

Maintenance crews putting away metal boats or other equipment for the winter can spray metal surfaces with VpCI-372 and peel it off in the spring.

Component Masking

Coating applicators in a paint booth can mask off specific areas of a part with VpCI-372 before spraying the rest of the component with a permanent coat. The VpCI-372 collects the overspray and can be peeled off to reveal a clean, bare metal surface after the paint application.

Heavy Equipment Storage

VpCI-372 can even be sprayed on dump truck beds, forklift tines, or grader blades of heavy equipment that have to sit in storage for extended timeframes. The equipment will be protected but ready to drive off at a moment’s notice, with or without removing the coating.