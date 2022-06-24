The entry period for the 2022 Packaging Innovation Awards is now open at www.dow.com/packagingawards. First launched over 30 years ago, the Packaging Innovation Awards honor the best, most innovative designs in the packaging industry. Past winners have redefined categories and challenged the status quo, a tradition that will continue this year when the winners are announced in November of 2022. Building on this decades-long heritage, this year’s awards will highlight groundbreaking technical expertise, top-notch user experiences and advances in sustainable packaging.

The 2021 Awards drew 189 submissions from companies all over the world. The best-in-class Diamond Award winner, OF Packaging’s high-barrier stand-up pouch for Brookfarm, provided a sturdy, protective package for granola and muesli that could be rolled into a cylinder when empty so it ready for curbside recycling. Learn more about this and other finalists here.

“We’re emerging from two years that saw a fundamental shift in how people interact with packaging, and in what they expect from brands and retailers,” says lead judge David Luttenberger, the global packaging director for Mintel Group Ltd. who will be marking his tenth year serving in a judging role. “We see time and again that packaging professionals rise to this challenge with a level of creativity and foresight that continues to surprise me, even after so many years.”

The Packaging Innovation Awards are the industry’s longest-running independently judged awards program. Dow, serving as title sponsor, assembles an international panel of independent judges to provide a truly global perspective on design, engineering, retail, e-commerce, converting and academia.

Entry in the competition is free, and applicants are not required to use Dow materials in their products. All entries must be commercial products that have been on the market for more than six months. Deadline for submission is August 30, 2022

Visit the

for more information and to enter.