The global pouch market is predicted to rise with a CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period, according to Future Market Insights. Applications in food & beverages, healthcare, personal care & cosmetics, and home care are fuelling the sales in the market. Increasing demand for low-cost, convenient, shelf-appealing and lightweight packaging will also propel the growth in the market.

Pouches use less material in their production, making them less costly than rigid packaging formats. Furthermore, due to their light weight and flexibility, CPG companies are gradually choosing pouches over rigid packaging products like composite cans, containers, boxes, etc. to reduce shipping costs.

Flat pouches take up less room in retail stores and can be readily stacked on top of one another, allowing for more product display than other packaging styles. Furthermore, consumers find stand-up pouches on retail shelves more appealing, and the packaging format offers a larger surface area on which high-quality graphics may be printed, resulting in the product type grabbing customer attention in retail outlets more easily than bottles and boxes.

Key Takeaways from Pouch Market

· In terms of material, the metal/foil segment is expected to dominate the global market over the forecast period.

· Based on product type, the stand-up pouches will account for 85% of demand share in the forecast period, growing at a CAGR of 6.1%

· Asia Pacific pouch market is to hold about 24% of the global market share during the forecast period.

· South Asia is anticipated to be the most attractive region for the pouch market during the forecast period owing to the growing food and beverages industry in India and China.

“To enhance convenience and streamlined e-Commerce operations, an increasing number of food and beverage firms are resorting to flexible packaging. This is driving the demand for pouch packaging solutions”– FMI Analyst

















