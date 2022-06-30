After a six-year break due to the pandemic, the world's largest trade show for the packaging and related process industries will be held again. From May 4 - 10, 2023, interpack will once again become a business platform and future technology workshop in Düsseldorf, Germany. Less than a year before the start of the event, interpack is already fully booked out and will occupy the entire exhibition area. Interested companies can still register for the waiting list for a chance to exhibit.

interpack 2023 will occupy 18 halls and feature targeted exhibition areas, new special shows and forums to demonstrate the industry's innovative strength. Around 2,700 exhibitors from around the world will present leading technology and packaging trends from the entire value chain. After six-years, numerous new developments are on the market.

Taking Huge Strides

interpack will demonstrate how megatrends such as connectivity, security and sustainability impact the future of the constantly evolving packaging industry. “Conditions like scarcity of resources and disrupted supply chains pose great challenges to the industry, while simultaneously factors such as increasing demand, new technology and a growing awareness of sustainability offer tremendous opportunities to take huge strides forward,” said Thomas Dohse, Project Director for interpack. “interpack is the place where the industry creates the future on a global level.”

Effective Planning

Visitors from the food industry will find everything in one area at interpack 2023. The same applies for visitors from the beverages, confectionery, bakery, pharma, cosmetics, non-food and industrial goods sectors. This refined layout was made possible by a new concept for the exhibition halls, which will be implemented for the first time in 2023. The other focal points of the exhibition - packaging materials and packaging goods, machines for labelling and marking, production of packaging material and integrated printed packaging – will also be brought together in their own halls. Exhibitors at the accompanying suppliers' fair "components" will also have their own hall. This will provide visitors with optimum orientation and enable them to plan their visit to the trade show effectively.

Be Inspired

interpack is a source of inspiration for progressive and visionary concepts and is expanding its ancillary program accordingly. Planning is currently underway for various special shows and forums. For example, specially themed days ensure that visitors receive targeted information With this, interpack will present answers to the current challenges facing the packaging industry. Next year's event will specifically focus on the topics of circular economy, resource management, digital technologies and product safety.

Even before the trade show, interpack's digital communication platform Tightly Packed keeps its finger on the pulse, providing continuous information on new developments, best practices and trends.

For further information on visiting or exhibiting at interpack 2023, contact Messe Düsseldorf North America; Telephone: (312) 781-5180; E-mail: info@mdna.com; Visit www.interpack.com and www.mdna.com; Follow us on twitter at http://twitter.com/mdnachicago

For hotel and travel information, contact TTI Travel, Inc. at (866) 674-3476; Fax: (212) 674-3477; E-mail: info@ttitravel.net; www.ttitravel.net