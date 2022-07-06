The makers of Rice-A-Roni and Pasta Roni, the family-favorite 'San Francisco Treat,' are back with another new convenient pasta that takes some of the prep out of mealtime, Pasta Roni Heat & Eat. Versatile and easy to prepare, Pasta Roni Heat & Eat will debut in two delicious flavors – Penne Alfredo and Rotini Marinara. This pasta dish microwaves in 60 seconds and can Pasta Roni's first Heat & Eat pasta sides make creating great-tasting meals easier than ever with no extra ingredients needed to enjoy. It joins the broader Rice-A-Roni Heat & Eat line that comes in five delicious flavors – Chicken, Beef, Herb & Butter, Garlic & Olive Oil and Spicy Spanish.

"We know the most irreplaceable asset for families is time, which is why we keep innovating to help make meal prep less chaotic," said Michelle McAlister, senior director of marketing for the meals portfolio at Quaker Foods North America. "With its familiar and dependable flavors similar to the other Heat & Eat varieties, Pasta Roni Heat & Eat will help make meal prep a breeze for busy families in search of delicious and convenient dinner options with less hassle."

This month, Pasta Roni Heat & Eat will be available at retailers nationwide starting at a suggested retail price of $2.39.