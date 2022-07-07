



Miraclon, home of KODAK FLEXCEL Solutions, has recognized its top channel partners for its sales, marketing and technical efforts in the first iteration of its Channel Partner Awards Program, launched this month. With the award scoring system assessing the company’s sales performance and market development initiatives in all commercial, marketing and technical areas, DigiPrint Technologies in Pakistan became the first to take home the Global Channel Partner Award Winner title for their strong performance during 2021.

“DigiPrint Technologies went above and beyond by exceeding their FLEXCEL NX System installation target by 100%, growing FLEXCEL NX Plate volume tenfold, increasing brand awareness and creating wide visibility for FLEXCEL NX Technology in the Pakistani flexo market,” comments Grant Blewett, Chief Commercial Officer. “They also strengthened their sales and support department with a new technical expert joining their team.

“This is a great example of a mutually beneficial partnership between Miraclon and a valuable channel partner. Our close business relationship and their specialized knowledge of the local flexo community enables customers to maximize the efficiency, sustainability and quality benefits that FLEXCEL NX Technology is known for.”

Miraclon also announced its top channel partners in each regional territory:

Asia Pacific Region Winner: Kamitani, Japan

Asia Pacific Region Runner-Up: C Illies & Co, Thailand

EAMER Winner: GED, Bulgaria

Latin America Region Winner: Maryna S.A., Argentina

Latin America Region Runner-Up: Proveedora Grafica GX, Mexico

“Every channel partner serves as an extension of the Miraclon commercial team,” adds Grant. “This annual program allows us to publicly recognize our partners’ efforts, performance and investment in enabling the transformation of flexo with FLEXCEL NX Technology in their local markets. These companies’ structured and strategic commercial, marketing and service approach is an example of best business practice, and should be recognized. Congratulations to all of them for their excellent efforts.”