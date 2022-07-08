Cortec Corporation has receive industrial composability certification for its “green” Eco Film. Eco Film is a certified commercially compostable* film designed to replace traditional non-degradable films such as low-density and high-density polyethylene. Cortec received the ‘OK compost IN­DUSTRIAL’ certificate from TÜV Austria. This certifies that Eco Film conforms to the criteria for industrial composability under EN 13432 (European equivalent of ASTM D6400). Since microorganisms are the means of biodegradation, Eco Film is shelf and curbstable and will retain its integrity until disposed of properly, making it ideally suited for organic waste collection and community composting programs.

Reducing Plastic Pollution

Using Eco Film can greatly reduce plastic pollution and waste buildup. Instead of accumulating in oceans and waterways or piling up in landfills, this film can be turned into soil rather than another environmental pollutant. It provides one more environmentally responsible disposal route in addition to the option of plastics recycling. Eco Film has been used in a variety of composting programs such as the Minnesota Zoo composting program, whose main goal was greater sustainability by reducing the amount of waste generated. As part of their Green Team initiative, the zoo recycled 370 tons of material and composted about 600 tons of waste in the first year. The program generated a great quantity of finished compost, which was used as a soil mix additive and as mulch on existing turf areas.

When placed in a typical commercial composting environment, Eco Film will biodegrade within a few months. There is no eco-toxicity to the soil, plants, or microorganisms involved in this process. The film is available in a variety of sizes and constructions offering an environmentally responsible alternative for applications ranging from grocery bags to export shipping.

Eco Film can be used in numerous applications such as:

Export Packaging

Garbage and Mulch Bags

Grocery Bags

Toy Packaging

Parts Packaging

Community Composting Programs

Food and Yard Waste

Just recently, Cortec launched the second generation of Eco Film: Eco Film II Backyard Compostable. Eco Film II Backyard Compostable takes environmental responsibility to the next level. Formulated from TÜV Austria certified ‘OK Compost Home’ resin, Eco Film II Backyard Compostable is designed to compost in less than one year at ambient temperatures in a backyard composting environment. Instead of sending used bags to the local industrial composting facility as required for commercially compostable films, users of Eco Film II Backyard Compostable can step out the back door and discard Eco Film II into the backyard compost bin where it will compost into soil amendment for their own gardens. This represents yet another path toward achieving a “circular economy” by planning for responsible disposal at the end of a product’s life cycle. It also opens up more options for stores, customers, and homeowners who need plastic bag alternatives in the face of increasing restrictions on single use plastic bags in many areas.

*This product is intended to be composted in a commercial composting facility operated in accordance with best management practices. Check locally to see if such a facility exists in your community and if they will accept this product. Not suitable for backyard composting.