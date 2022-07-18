ProAmpac, a leader in flexible packaging and material science, is proud to be a sponsor of 2022’s SPC ENGAGE Montreal. Participants are invited to learn more about ProActive Sustainability, ProAmpac’s approach to sustainable packaging innovation, during the program.

ProAmpac offers sustainable flexible packaging in five product groups:

ProActive Recyclable® flexible packaging designed for polyethylene and paper recycling streams.

ProActive Recycle Ready utilizes a mono-material structure and designed for advanced recycling processes.

ProActive PCR® incorporates post-consumer recycled (PCR) content to the packaging to meet brand sustainability goals as well as policy requirements such as the UK Plastics Packaging Tax (PPT)

ProActive Renewable® packaging that incorporates bio-based resins.

ProActive Compostable® packaging that degrades in a biologically active compost environment.

SPC Engage Montreal is a two-day event that will cover a variety of sustainable packaging aspects, including panels with industry thought-leaders. Among those panelists is ProAmpac’s vice president of global applications and innovation

“Collaborative packaging innovation focuses on creative functional design and user experience, but also needs to make progress toward a circular economy to bring the next generation of sustainable packaging to life. We’re highlighting how our design, collaboration and innovation resources combined with our ProActive Sustainability platform helps brands meet sustainability goals in creative and meaningful ways,” said Pellingra.

Join Sal Pellingra and four other panelists on July 21, between 1:45 and 2:15pm, for an interactive discussion of “The Role of Collective Commitments.” Sal brings over 30 years of experience in the flexible packaging design and innovation field, holding 28 US patents, and is an adjunct professor in packaging at the University of Cincinnati.

To learn more about ProAmpac’s ProActive Sustainability® initiatives, collaborative opportunities, or sustainable packaging options, please contact Marketing@ProAmpac.com or visit our website at ProAmpac.com/sustainability.