Made with 12g of whole grains and only 7g of sugar per serving, Love Crunch Organic Dark Chocolate and Hazelnut Butter Granola is sold in a resealable pouch, offering the perfect blend for all day-snacking, be it a morning on-the- go or elevating an indulgent late-night dessert.

Aligned with the Nature's Path Organic family of brands uncompromising commitment to encouraging consumers to Eat True Organic Dark Chocolate and Hazelnut Butter Granola - like all Love Crunch products - is USDA organic and Non-GMO Project Verified, made with only the most wholesome ingredients.

"At Love Crunch, we pride ourselves in combining the perfect taste pairings to deliver an unforgettable snacking experience," says Arjan Stephens, co-creator of Love Crunch "with everything we do, we are inspired first and foremost by love. Love for people, love for the planet and a love for creating high-quality, organic products that give back. We are so excited to continue sharing our signature "love at first bite" feeling through the launch of our Organic Dark Chocolate & Hazelnut Butter Granola."

Love Crunch donates a minimum of $2 million worth of food every year to food banks in North America through Nature's Path's Bite4Bite Program.