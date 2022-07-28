According to MarketStudyReport, global liquid packaging market size accounted for USD 313 billion in 2021 and is estimated to witness significant growth through the review period.

To enable high-quality decision-making and ensuring significant returns during investments, the report thoroughly covers several market segmentations, such as packaging format, technology type, material type, and end-user landscape while also highlighting the geographical outlook and competitive terrain.

Rising per capita income, increasing demand for packaged beverages & FMCG products, and technological advancements are some of the prime factors fueling the demand for global liquid packaging industry.

Impact of Coronavirus outbreak

The COVID-19 pandemic had negatively influenced the global liquid packaging marketplace as the manufacturing sector's downturn had an adverse effect on the packaging sector, while the lockdown negatively influenced the hospitality, food & beverage, and tourism sectors.

During this time, however, demand for sanitizer, liquid detergents, stand-up pouches, containers, and hand washes has soared to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Additionally, it increased the need for top handle and side handle containers for the storage of chemicals, such as the widely used disinfectant sodium hypochlorite.

Thus, although the Coronavirus outbreak had a negative impact on the overall economy, this business space managed to witness commendable growth and is likely to see recovering growth once the pandemic woes ease.

Outlining the market segmentations

Based on the packaging format, the market is bifurcated into rigid and flexible segments. Moving on to the technology type, the industry is categorized into aseptic liquid packaging, form fill seal, and blow molding segments.

As per material type, global liquid packaging market is segmented into metals, paper, plastics, glass, and others. With respect to the end-user landscape, the industry is fragmented into food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, personal care products, and others.

Summarizing the regional outlook

The geographical analysis of this business space extends to North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, as well as Latin America and Middle East & Africa with key emphasis on the U.S., Canada, India, China, Japan, South Korea, the U.K., Germany, and France among others.

Meanwhile, Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share in global liquid packaging industry during the forecast period. The surging demand for FMCG products & packaged beverages coupled with advent of cutting-edge technologies to offer excellent services is likely to benefit the growth trajectory of this business vertical in Asia-Pacific.

Global Liquid Packaging Market by Packaging Format (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Flexible

Rigid

Global Liquid Packaging Market by Technology Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Form Fill Seal

Blow Molding

Aseptic Liquid Packaging

Global Liquid Packaging Market by Material Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Metal

Glass

Plastic

Paper

Others

Global Liquid Packaging Market End-User Landscape (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care

Food and Beverages

Others

Global Liquid Packaging Market Geographical Landscape (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

North America

Canada

U.S.

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

Asia Pacific

Japan

India

China

South Korea

Latin America & Middle East and Africa

Global Liquid Packaging Market Competitive Sphere (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)