Global Inkjet Systems Ltd (GIS), a Nano-Dimension division, now offers its flexible drive electronics and software for the Konica Minolta KM1024aSHE and KM1024aLHG-RC industrial inkjet printheads via its Ethernet platform.

For over 15 years, GIS Drive Electronics have provided comprehensive, high performance and flexible datapath solutions to take full advantage of key manufacturers’ printhead capability, consistently delivering field-proven productivity, print quality and system reliability.

The KM1024aLHG-RC (27pl binary up to 240pl 8dpd) has recirculation at the nozzle plate ideal for high-laydown applications such as ceramics, textile, opaque white, varnish printing and materials deposition coatings. The KM1024aLHG-RC is also compatible with solvent, oil, UV, and aqueous inks.

Support for the Konica Minolta KM1024aSHE and LHG-RC printheads is achieved through the GIS HMB-DG2 Ethernet Head Management Board, and a new GIS Analogue Head Board (AHB), the AHB-KM-1024a, to drive each KM104aSHE or LHG-RC printhead to its full potential.

The GIS HMB-DG2 / AHB-KM-1024a configuration has a flexible design and can drive up to 2 x KM1024aSHE or LHG-RC printheads. It comes with an option to add up to 2 x stackable daughter boards to support up to 6 x printhead connections and multiple HMBs scaled to support larger systems. The HMB-DG2 includes print data management, waveform control and printhead diagnostics, all accessed over Ethernet. The GIS datapath hardware is complemented by Atlas® software offering optional RIP, VDP and Image Quality (IQ) Tools to achieve the high-quality, demanding printing requirements of industrial applications.

This addition to its product portfolio boosts the position of GIS as a leading supplier of integrated inkjet solutions worldwide. Contact GIS now to discuss your industrial print application requirements.