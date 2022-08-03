Registration for the 17th edition of Labelexpo Americas, the region’s largest label and package printing technology trade show, is open. Returning to Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, Ill., from September 13-15, the hotly anticipated three-day show is set to reunite the industry with hundreds of live demonstrations, a digital embellishment trail, a two-day topical conference and two expert-led master classes.

Since it began, the biennial Labelexpo Americas has become established as the region’s leading event of its kind for label and package printing professionals, brand owners, label/packaging designers and related industry suppliers. Themed “Turn your converting playbook from good to great,” the focus for this year’s show is on improving your converting business. Spread across five exhibition halls, over 400 exhibitors will be taking part, including ABG, Avery Dennison, Cartes, Domino, Durst, Epson, Fujifilm, HP, Konica Minolta, Mark Andy, MPS, Omet, Screen USA, UPM Raflatac and Xeikon.

Complementing the main exhibition is a digital embellishment trail, which will highlight experts in this area with live demonstrations showcasing the ways it can transform a converting business.

Attendees will also be able to learn about ways in which they can make their business, and the wider label and package printing industry, more sustainable, by attending a themed area sponsored by TLMI.

The popular educational program comprises a two-day conference program on September 13-14 tackling the industry’s biggest issues, including M&A, automation, diversification and supply chain challenges. Two half-day expert-led master classes on September 14-15, run in association with the Label Academy, will cover digital embellishment and self-adhesive label materials.

Also taking place, on the evening of September 13, is the prestigious annual Label Industry Global Awards, which recognize key achievements in the label and package printing sector. Categories include the Rising Star and Environmental Sustainability Awards, plus the individual R Stanton Avery Global Achievement and Innovation Awards. For more details, visit labelawards.com. This will be followed by a special industry reunion party hosted by the show organizers.

Converters can find out more about Labelexpo Americas 2022 by attending one of several roadshows in California, Toronto and Ohio in the run-up to the show. Email edandridge@labelexpo.com for details.

The show is again strongly supported and endorsed by trade bodies TLMI, FPA and FTA, plus FINAT — which is also sending a large delegation of European converters to the show.

An early bird entry price of $60 applies until 28 August, with other discounts available. To register, visit labelexpo-americas.com.

Follow Labelexpo on Twitter at @Labelexpo or visit labelexpo.com.



