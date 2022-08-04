With the new FRAMEpro plug-in, directly transfer CAD files for Bosch Rexroth’s modular aluminum profile system elements into popular CAD environments Autodesk Inventor and SOLIDWORKS from Dassault. Users of both systems can reduce engineering time and help avoid errors from media breaks and potential incorrect entries. Automatically set connections and profile configurations and adjustments in the event of changes, intelligent macros and useful functions will save valuable time when planning and designing with Bosch Rexroth’s proven modular aluminum profile system.



FRAMEpro complements the CAD environment by integrating a library of models and data that are kept up to date by Bosch Rexroth on an ongoing basis. Because CAD data no longer need to be transferred from external sources, manual imports, transmission errors or duplicate data are now a thing of the past.



Automatic connections and intelligent macros

Intelligent macros establish connections automatically, saving time and making it easier for users who no longer need to place components themselves. Profile configuration processes are also set to automatically match connector types. Other macros make it easier to incorporate panel elements and doors.



Lean Ordering Processes

FRAMEpro further supports design engineers and planners with practical search, sort and filter function. The selected profiles are placed in a 3D line model – centrally or with an offset – and can also be rotated. Accessories such as connectors, cover caps, bases and wheels can then be placed on the profiles.



FRAMEpro automatically transfers all components used including profile machining processes to a parts list which can be used to request a quote or place an order. Once the construction process is complete, the plug-in also lists the strut profiles used, including the necessary sawing and drilling steps.



Automatic Adjustment Dimensions

If the dimensions in the 3D sketch are changed, FRAMEpro immediately adjusts the length of the placed profiles accordingly. Because all other components are connected via placing constraints, they are also automatically adjusted. This saves valuable time and resources.



All in all, the intelligent CAD plug-in, FRAMEpro, plays an important role in making it even easier to design structures using Bosch Rexroth’s modular aluminum framing portfolio and streamline ordering for a quicker time to market.

