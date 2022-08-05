PlantFuel Life Inc., the scientifically focused plant-based wellness company is pleased to announce its equity partnership with GNC Ventures, an innovation and technology arm affiliated with GNC, a global health and wellness brand. GNC Ventures is designed to uncover and strategically partner with companies leading category innovation through unique attributes, multi-touchpoints, and a consumer-centric mindset.

"This partnership with GNC Ventures marks a major milestone for PlantFuel that will help propel our growth and product offerings alongside one of the largest health and wellness brands in the world," says Brad Pyatt, Founder/CEO of PlantFuel. "Our core team spent several years developing what we believe is the future of performance and nutritional supplements, and with the support of GNC, we'll be the most disruptive brand the industry has seen."

With the addition of PlantFuel GNC Ventures is growing its portfolio of partner brands all of which share a commitment to helping consumers Live Well.

Affiliated with GNC, one of the largest health and wellness retailers in the world, and introduced in late 2021, GNC Ventures is a core part of the retailer's renewed strategic focus on innovation and serves as an incubator for unique, emerging, and innovative brands. GNC Ventures has entered an equity partnership with PlantFuel, positioning the brand as its go-to plant-based and sustainability-friendly company. PlantFuel's premium clean plant-based ingredients, eco-friendly packaging, dynamic marketing strategy, celebrity-driven ambassadors, and its buy-one/give-one cause-related partnership with One Tree Planted make it a great partner within the GNC eco-system.

"Our commitment from GNC Ventures reiterates our confidence in PlantFuel's ability to change the plant-based performance category," said Yong Kai Wong, executive vice chairman, GNC. "We are seeing an uptick in consumer interested in vegan and plant-based options and will look to PlantFuel to help us deliver on that opportunity. We look forward to strengthening our relationship over the coming years and serving consumers across North America."

Developed by athletes, formulated by doctors, and clinically proven for optimal performance, PlantFuel is a premium plant-based health and wellness company founded by former NFL player and serial entrepreneur Brad Pyatt. PlantFuel's commitment to "good for the body good for the earth" aims to deliver the absolute best-possible products that bridge the gap between plant-based nutrition and peak performance, alongside eco-conscious and responsibly sourced packaging. Since PlantFuel's inception in 2021, the brand has built an impressive network of ambassadors that include NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Owens, international music artist Lil Yachty, NCAA football star Spencer Rattler, national gymnast Olivia Dunne, television actress Megan Fox, singer Lucy Hale, NASCAR driver Natalie Decker, and many more. PlantFuel's equity partnership with GNC Ventures will propel the brand's business growth and deliver industry-disrupting products to millions of GNC consumers nationwide.

As the first plant-based brand selected by GNC Ventures, the partnership will accelerate PlantFuel's speed-to-market and assortment of premium solutions accessible to millions of consumers.

The issuance of the performance warrants remains subject to the receipt of the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange.