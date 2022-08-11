"What makes the Lay's Flavor Swap lineup so much fun is the combination of flavors our fans know and love to create a new-but-familiar snacking experience," said Stacy Taffet, senior vice president of brand marketing, Frito-Lay North America. "This year's newest addition combines our Kettle Cooked variety and the popular Fritos Chili Cheese flavor to make a powerful addition to an already stacked lineup. We're excited to re-release these iconic swaps after last year's success and to continue delivering the flavor experience our fans are looking and asking for."

Lay's Kettle Cooked Fritos Chili Cheese is a savory snacking experience that combines the perfect crunch of Lay's Kettle Cooked potato chips with the delicious chili and cheese flavor fans have enjoyed from Fritos for years. This year's Flavor Swap lineup also includes three returning flavors that merge the best of Lay's chips with other Frito-Lay favorites.

LAY'S KETTLE COOKED FRITOS CHILI CHEESE Flavor

LAY'S CHEETOS Flavor

LAY'S DORITOS COOL RANCH Flavor

LAY'S WAVY FUNYUNS ONION Flavor