While traveling the world, Betty Lu, an entrepreneur from Singapore was frustrated in her search for a healthy, great-tasting, but lightweight snack to fuel her backpacking adventures. She found the answer in “ugly vegetables” – the ones that are considered unsellable due to irregular shape, size or other visual anomalies. (A shocking 40% of fruits and vegetables end up in landfills each year..) So Lu decided to upcycle some of these “misfits,” slicing them up, and then transforming them into one of the most nutrient-dense and crunchy, delicious snacks on the planet.

Confetti Snacks are minimally processed and never deep-fried, like other veggie chips and extruded “puff” style snacks. Because they are baked using a low heat method, the nutrients – and the beautiful colors of the carrots, radishes, purple sweet potatoes and mushrooms in the mix – remain vibrant. But it’s not just about delivering health dividends and looking good. Confetti Snacks are infused with authentic spices and flavors inspired by Lu’s native Singapore and international travels. Veggie chip flavors include Green Curry, Tandoori Curry, Teriyaki BBQ and Summer Truffle. Mushroom chip flavors include Green Curry, Tandoori Curry and Black Truffle.

Anatomy of a Pouch: Confetti Snacks

Material: Aluminum plastic composite (strong oxygen and moisture barrier)

Tear Notch & Hang Hole

Side Seals with Gusset Bottom

Closure: Flange Zipper Top

Printing: Offset