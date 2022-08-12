TricorBraun has been honored with two 2022 AmeriStar Packaging Awards from the Institute of Packaging Professionals (IoPP). The company’s awards—recognizing innovation and excellence in packaging design―are in the Food, Shelf Stable category.

“We are honored to receive these prestigious awards, recognizing packaging innovation in partnership with our customers,” said Court Carruthers, president and CEO, TricorBraun. “The recognition acknowledges our team’s dedication to serving our customers’ needs.”

With the AmeriStar awards, TricorBraun has been recognized with 12 packaging awards in several consumer packaged goods (CPG) categories this year, including more Gold Awards than any other packaging distributor in the 2022 National Association of Container Distributors (NACD) Packaging Awards.

Food, Shelf Stable – Brandywine Coffee Roasters

Designed by TricorBraun Flex, TricorBraun’s flexible packaging division, the Brandywine Coffee Roasters package focuses on three points: design, material, and technique. A pocket zipper replaces the traditional tin tie used in most coffee bags to facilitate opening and closing. The packaging is a flexible packaging material that is 60% compostable and 60% renewable. Since a portion of the bag will break down naturally in a commercial composter, the material reduces the amount of packaging that ends up in landfills. Because the plant-based components that go into the material absorb CO2, there is a climate benefit compared to traditional fossil-fuel-based packaging. Finally, designing the bag to have a Kraft paper finish enables small batch silk screening of the company's locally sourced artwork.



Food, Shelf Stable – Ferrara Candy Company NERDS Twist & Mix

NERDS Twist & Mix features a custom polypropylene (PP) base, enabling consumers to twist the custom clarified PP lid on one circular-shaped, five-compartment package to mix and match their perfect combination of NERDS Candy flavors. Consumers can use a small resealable flap to open either their favorite flavor or open between two compartments to pull out flavors from both. The package deploys a new lid-closing mechanism: a robot hand on the production line that mechanically pushes down and closes the lid flap, so the package is securely sealed and dropped into boxes for shipping and distribution to the customer.