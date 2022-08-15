Martha Stewart CBD unveiled the latest flavor in its CBD portfolio – Pumpkin Spice CBD Wellness Gummies. These limited-edition gummies, packaged in a stand-up pouch, continue the expansion of the Martha Stewart CBD gummies lineup, which features some of the brands most popular items and flavors, including the Tropical Medley CBD Wellness Gummies and Harvest Medley CBD Wellness Gummies.

The new flavor is a part of Martha's commitment to tapping into the products and flavors that consumers want, as well as her continued partnership with Canopy Growth Corporation, world-leading diversified cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer product company.



