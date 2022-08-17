Using the theme “Power of Labels,” Sun Chemical will showcase and present its complete portfolio of solutions for the packaging and narrow web, tag and label markets to converters across North and South America during Labelexpo Americas 2022 from September 13-15 in Rosemont, Ill.

“Our commitment to sustainability continues to be a fundamental part of our innovation and product development at Sun Chemical,” said Dennis Sweet, Vice President NWTL, Commercial, Rycoline and Distributors. “We’re excited to be back at Labelexpo Americas 2022 to highlight our sustainable product offerings and provide an opportunity to reconnect with the narrow web industry.”

Extensive Sustainability Solutions on Display at Sun Chemical’s Booth

Using its ‘5Rs’ framework (Reuse, Reduce, Renew, Recycle and Redesign) as a guide, Sun Chemical invests significantly in R&D to improve the eco-efficiency and sustainability of the packaging that utilizes its inks, coatings and adhesives to support a circular economy.

Visitors of booth #749 will learn about the many bio-renewable, compostable and recyclable products under Sun Chemical’s SunEco portfolio of solutions. Some of these include:

SolarFlex CRCL for Shrink & Non-Shrink Applications: The SolarFlex CRCL ink range was developed for UV flexo applications and allows the removal of ink from PET film without a primer, increasing the recyclability of products that use shrink labels. These inks also feature strong dot reproduction and high press speeds to ensure quality, in addition to meeting the industry’s increasing sustainability requirements.

SolarFlex High Adhesion Technology: The SolarFlex UV flexo ink series is designed to provide the high adhesion needed without the use of a primer for the most challenging substrates.

SunCure Mono-web Coatings: SunCure UV Flexo coatings eliminate the lamination process, ultimately saving adhesive, film and processing, while also reducing carbon footprint.

SunVisto AquaGreen Renewable Ink Series: SunVisto AquaGreen water-based inks are formulated with the highest level of bio-renewable resin content the industry has to offer, providing a high-quality finish brand owners should value.

MX12 Ink Dispensing Technology: The MX12 dispenser, an offering from the Sun Chemical Dispenser Program, allows printers to mix only what they need while also maintaining color-matching consistency with no color variations, gain repeatability and .001 lb. (.0005 kg) accuracy. This ink dispensing technology helps reduce waste, cost, and excess ink inventory.

SolarWave UV-LED Inks: Converters with energy curing systems can reduce energy consumption by converting from standard mercury-vapor lamps to UV LED alternatives. Sun Chemical has developed high quality UV-LED curable inks known as SolarWave, which enable environmental improvements within industrial processes, including lower energy consumption and minimized energy costs, longer lamp lifetimes, and no ozone generation. The inks maintain the full performance attributes of conventional UV flexo inks on-press and in-application. These inks will cure under conventional UV and LED lamps allowing a more seamless transition from traditional UV to LED.

Complementary Products Also on Display

Complementing its comprehensive product line-up, Sun Chemical will present its range of SunInspire specialty inks and coatings for label applications, which add an extra dimension and look and feel to label applications. Sun Chemical’s SunEvo range of digital primers, overprint varnishes and lamination adhesives, along with a complementary range of SunJet inkjet inks, can help customers in labels, corrugated, folding carton and flexible packaging unleash the full power of digital printing.

SunColorBox offers a unique set of tools and services – from site assessments and full color audits to matching and validating colors to hosting digital libraries of spot colors - that enables consistent, accurate digital color communication and provides color data connectivity across the entire packaging supply chain. A menu of added-value services, SunColorBox offers every customer - whether printing spot color, CMYK or extended color gamut - a tool to manage colors with best efficiency to ensure color consistency across substrates and geographies. It also allows each customer to select the most suitable services based on the size of their business and the investment required. Download the SunColorBox Guide to learn more.

Sun Chemical will also demonstrate SunMotion, a compelling alternative to backlit signage and LCD displays. SunMotion provides brand owners with motion activated full color, moving illuminated imagery. Invisible inks are printed onto plastic substrates and multiple layers come alive when exposed to UV LED light.

Sun Chemical Speaker at Labelexpo Americas 2022 to Discuss Special Effect Inks and Coatings

Attendees will be able to hear from Mohammad S. Farahat, Ph.D., Director of R&D, Novel Device Technology at Sun Chemical, who will present a session on Wednesday, September 14 at 9:50 a.m. on special effect inks and coatings during the Label Academy Masterclass: Digital Embellishment, a five-hour global training class held during the show.

To learn more, visit Sun Chemical at Labelexpo Americas 2022 at booth #749 during Labelexpo Americas 2022 on September 13-15 in Rosemont, Ill or visit our Labelexpo Americas 2022 landing page.