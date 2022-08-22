Amcor, a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging solutions, today announced that it has closed the acquisition of a world-class flexible packaging plant located in the Czech Republic.

The strategic location of the site immediately increases Amcor's ability to satisfy strong demand and customer growth across its flexible packaging network in Europe.

"With this acquisition, we are investing to accelerate the organic growth momentum of our flexibles business in Europe in attractive segments," said Michael Zacka, President, Amcor Flexibles Europe, Middle East & Africa. "The scalable nature of the acquired site and its attractive location further bolsters our ability to service strong customer demand and generate strong returns for Amcor shareholders."

The plant is a greenfield development commissioned by DG Pack in 2019 and features state-of-the-art specialized equipment for attractive segments including coffee and pet food. The land and buildings acquired also provide the option to significantly scale up operations and establish a highly efficient production hub.