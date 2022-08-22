Dole Packaged Foods, LLC today released its newest innovation, Dole Boosted Blends Berry Spark. Always mindful of the latest consumer tastes and trends, Dole has crafted this smoothie with a specific blend of nutrient-dense, ingredients to support brain and cognitive health.

"Prompted by the pandemic, consumers today are looking to boost their physical, emotional, and mental wellbeing more than ever," commented Orzse Hodi, Senior Vice President and Managing Director, Americas, Dole Packaged Foods, LLC. "We've developed Dole Boosted Blends Berry Spark as a nutritious and convenient smoothie that allows individuals to harness the health benefits of a thoughtfully curated combination of plant-based ingredients to help with memory and focus."