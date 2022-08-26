Davis-Standard is pleased to announce that Raje Dwaraka has been appointed Chief Financial Officer (CFO). In her new role, Dwaraka will lead Davis-Standard’s finance team and partner with business unit leaders. She will also be instrumental in designing and executing the company strategy.



Raje is a talented financial leader, and we are thrilled to have her as part of our executive leadership team,” said Giovanni Spitale, Davis-Standard’s Chief Executive Officer. “She brings a proven track record of leading global teams, delivering sound financial strategy, and close partnership with business leadership – all of which will be key to continuing the growth trajectory that we are on”.

Dwaraka comes to Davis-Standard from NielsenIQ, where she was Chief Accounting Officer (CAO), leading a global team of 900 employees in 80 countries. Prior to that role, she was CFO of the $2 billion Food Services business unit within Pactiv, where she oversaw finance and strategic planning and played a key role in listing the company on NASDAQ (Ticker: PTVE). She also held the positions of Head of SEC Reporting and Controller during her time in the company. Raje obtained her CPA license from the Illinois Board of Public Accountants and also holds a Chartered Accounting (CA) degree from India.