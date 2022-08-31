According to KTLA, QC Poultry at 1111 W. Olympic Blvd. sustained building damage, and several commercial vehicles may also have been burned, a spokesperson for the city of Montebello said.

Montebello FD wrote on Instagram,

“Shortly after 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 28, your [Montebello Fire Department] responded to a reported structure fire in the 1000 block of Olympic Blvd.” The fire was contained with the help of Montebello Fire and other mutual aid fire departments who responded to the incident.

"First arriving units on scene found a large industrial building with heavy smoke showing. As members began to deploy, the fire was upgraded to a third alarm commercial fire."

Firefighters initially took a defensive stance and held the fire from spreading to any other nearby structures. After a significant amount of resources worked to access the burning areas, the fire was declared knocked down at 8:00 p.m.

At the time of this posting, the cause of the fire remains under investigation,” the post concluded.







