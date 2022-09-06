PMMI, the producer of PACK EXPO International, welcomes the packaging and processing industries back to Chicago’s McCormick Place after four years.

With packaging and processing solutions for every industry, educational sessions and networking opportunities, PACK EXPO International is the most comprehensive event in 2022. Come to the show to see the world’s largest showcase of technology, including many product launches, for more than 40 vertical industry sectors, experience the wonder and collaborate with experts.



With an unprecedented seven pavilions, PACK EXPO International is like “shows within a show,” where attendees from any vertical industry that requires packaging solutions, attend to discover a wide array of processing equipment and integrated solutions for their processing and packaging lines.

One Show, Countless Solutions

Need sustainability solutions? Ready to scale up production or expand into e-commerce, or address any number of challenges for your business, just walk the floor at PACK EXPO International for hundreds of solutions, including:

Packaging and Processing

Automation and Robotics

Materials and Containers

Digital Printing and Labeling

Supply Chain Solutions

Read on for more about this year’s show. Event registration, agenda and information about travel and accommodations are all available at packexpointernational.com.





