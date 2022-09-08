"As snacking and chocolate consumption have increased over the last two years, we know that consumers are seeking a balance between permissibility and indulgence," said Jamie Harbeck, senior manager of innovation and strategy at Nestlé. "Nearly nine out of ten consumers eat one indulgent snack per day, making Nestlé Rallies Nut Butter Bombs the perfect afternoon pick-me-up to satisfy sweet cravings on-the-go with less added sugar than alternatives."1

The trio of Nestlé Rallies Nut Butter Bombs can now be found in the refrigerated section of select Harris Teeter, Giant Eagle and QuickChek stores, with in-store distribution to expand in the coming months. Consumers can also purchase six-packs of Brownie Almond Butter, Salted Cashew Butter and Raspberry Peanut Butter or multipacks with all three flavors on Amazon or at NestleRallies.com.

One package of Nestlé Rallies contains three individual bite-sized chocolaty, nut butter bombs. The suggested retail price may vary but starts at $2.49 per unit.







