Davis-Standard is pleased to announce the formation of a global sustainability initiative that prioritizes resource conservation, and supports circular economy initiatives, social responsibility, and business collaboration.

“We have a collective responsibility to provide technology that enables forward-thinking solutions to complex challenges such as food security, reliable energy sources, and strategic infrastructure,” said Giovanni Spitale, Davis-Standard CEO. “We have prioritized sustainability efforts along with safety, quality, and productivity to address the needs of our customers while playing an active role ourselves. As a result, we have already made significant advances in our machinery development regarding reduced waste, energy efficiency, and increased recyclability. We look forward to doing more as we work toward a sustainable future.“

Davis-Standard has committed to the following objectives by the year 2025:

Direct R&D funding, targeting five percent of sales revenue, toward sustainable equipment development. Efforts will focus on further expanding customer use of recycled content, reducing material waste, and efficient use of energy and process structures to support the circular economy.

Increase procurement of carbon pollution-free electricity to 100 percent of Davis-Standard’s total energy usage.

Host “Davis-Standard Community Days” to support every community in which Davis-Standard is located. Each facility will identify and complete two environmentally-conscious activities per year.

Achieve ISO 14001 certification at all of our global facilities.

For more information about Davis-Standard’s sustainability initiative, visit www.davis-standard.com/sustainability/.