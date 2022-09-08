The Packaging & Processing Hall of Fame will induct four new members to the 47th class this fall in Chicago during PACK EXPO International in October. Since 1971, the Hall of Fame has recognized career packaging and processing professionals for their significant contributions to the industry and education. This year’s honorees are Jean-Jacques Graffin, Rebecca Oesterle, Pierre Pienaar, and E. Jeffrey Rhodehamel.

The late Jean-Jacques Griffin dedicated his life to improving manufacturing and packaging for the food industry. A tireless inventor, he revolutionized dairy manufacturing and packaging; his weight filler and the rotary machine for filling milk remain in use to this day. The founder of Serac, Graffin received more than 100 patents over his lifetime, as well as multiple awards including the Nobel Prize for Entrepreneurs by French Academy.

During her decades-long career, Rebecca Oesterle led the charge at Energizer on several package development and project management innovations; she deployed those same skills during her time at Just Born Quality Confections. Currently, she brings over 40 years of packaging and project management experience as Chair of the Board of Directors at the Institute of Packaging Professionals (IoPP).

Pierre Pienaar has become one of the most prolific and recognizable packaging educators in the world. President of the World Packaging Organization, his passion is educating the world about packaging, the science of packaging, and the need to properly recycle. In addition to running a packaging consultancy in Australia, Pienaar lectures students in Food Innovation and Packaging at universities around the world.

Organized by PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, the Hall of Fame welcomes new members every other year. Members are chosen by the Hall of Fame Commission, which selects inductees from individuals who have been nominated. The Commission includes a cross-section of industry professionals including suppliers, end users and journalists.

Joe Angel, president of PMMI Media Group and Hall of Fame Commission member, said, “This year’s inductees are an exceptional group. Their knowledge, vision and lifelong dedication are an inspiration to our entire industry.”

“We look forward to welcoming these four professionals to the Hall of Fame, Class of 2022,” added Jim Pittas, president and CEO, PMMI. “It’s with gratitude and appreciation that we acknowledge their contributions, which have enriched the packaging and processing industry worldwide."